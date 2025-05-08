Punjab Orders Immediate Closure Of All Educational Institutions
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Punjab government has announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions across the province, with immediate effect till Sunday (May 11th), due to the heightened security situation.
The notifications pertaining to schools and colleges/ universities have been issued by the provincial government, stating that the measure was necessary in light of the evolving security situation.
The order seeks strict compliance, with all authorities at district level instructed to ensure its implementation without any delay.
The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard educational institutions, students and teachers during the prevailing tensions. Authorities have underscored the need for vigilance and adherence to security protocols during this period.
The government has urged parents, students, and educational staff to remain alert and cooperate with official directives.
