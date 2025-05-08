Open Menu

Punjab Orders Immediate Closure Of All Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Punjab orders immediate closure of all educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Punjab government has announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions across the province, with immediate effect till Sunday (May 11th), due to the heightened security situation.

The notifications pertaining to schools and colleges/ universities have been issued by the provincial government, stating that the measure was necessary in light of the evolving security situation.

The order seeks strict compliance, with all authorities at district level instructed to ensure its implementation without any delay.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard educational institutions, students and teachers during the prevailing tensions. Authorities have underscored the need for vigilance and adherence to security protocols during this period.

The government has urged parents, students, and educational staff to remain alert and cooperate with official directives.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

11 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

19 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

19 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

19 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

19 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

19 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

19 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

20 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

20 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

20 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan