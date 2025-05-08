Clubfoot Program Integration gains momentum in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The health professionals, government officials, and international development partners came together at the 3rd Provincial Clubfoot Stakeholders Meeting, held at local hotel here, to advance the integration of clubfoot treatment into provincial public healthcare system.

The high-impact event was jointly organized by the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) and MiracleFeet, a global nonprofit dedicated to ending the disability caused by untreated clubfoot.

The day-long meeting unfolded in two comprehensive sessions. In the morning, internal stakeholders including clinical coordinators and representatives from MiracleFeet-supported clinics- engaged in critical reviews of service delivery, discussed clinical and logistical challenges, and proposed practical strategies for strengthening clubfoot care.

Topics ranged from the availability of tenotomy supplies and staff training, to the rollout of digital health tools like Engage-All and Link-All. The session concluded with joint recommendations to guide future planning and budgeting for FY2026.

In the afternoon, the focus turned to external stakeholders—government departments, NGOs, and development agencies—who were briefed on the current program status, achievements, and urgent needs for sustainability.

“This is not just a health discussion; it’s a movement toward a future where no child in KP lives with a preventable disability,” said Dr.

Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Director Clubfoot Program & CEO Paraplegic Center Peshawar. “Our collective resolve today will shape tomorrow’s inclusive health systems”, he added.

Faisal Imtiaz, Program Field Officer for South Asia at MiracleFeet, emphasized the broader regional impact: “Pakistan has made tremendous strides in clubfoot care, and KP stands as a model of integration and innovation. Sustainability now depends on embedding these services fully into government systems.”

Dr. Amir Zeb, Director Rehabilitation at PCP and Program Coordinator, highlighted the significance of shared learning: “Every clinic’s voice today was vital. From clinical gaps to community outreach, this meeting allowed us to align our vision and goals for the future”, he maintained.

The meeting ended with a reaffirmed commitment from all participants to expand access to early intervention for children born with clubfoot—a treatable congenital condition affecting thousands annually in Pakistan.

With the right care, children can walk, run, and live normal lives.

This initiative ensures that such care is not only available but also equitably integrated within the province’s health framework, the participants and delegates concluded.

APP/vak