Clubfoot Program Integration Gains Momentum In KP
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The health professionals, government officials, and international development partners came together at the 3rd Provincial Clubfoot Stakeholders Meeting, held at local hotel here, to advance the integration of clubfoot treatment into provincial public healthcare system.
The high-impact event was jointly organized by the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) and MiracleFeet, a global nonprofit dedicated to ending the disability caused by untreated clubfoot.
The day-long meeting unfolded in two comprehensive sessions. In the morning, internal stakeholders including clinical coordinators and representatives from MiracleFeet-supported clinics- engaged in critical reviews of service delivery, discussed clinical and logistical challenges, and proposed practical strategies for strengthening clubfoot care.
Topics ranged from the availability of tenotomy supplies and staff training, to the rollout of digital health tools like Engage-All and Link-All. The session concluded with joint recommendations to guide future planning and budgeting for FY2026.
In the afternoon, the focus turned to external stakeholders—government departments, NGOs, and development agencies—who were briefed on the current program status, achievements, and urgent needs for sustainability.
“This is not just a health discussion; it’s a movement toward a future where no child in KP lives with a preventable disability,” said Dr.
Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Director Clubfoot Program & CEO Paraplegic Center Peshawar. “Our collective resolve today will shape tomorrow’s inclusive health systems”, he added.
Faisal Imtiaz, Program Field Officer for South Asia at MiracleFeet, emphasized the broader regional impact: “Pakistan has made tremendous strides in clubfoot care, and KP stands as a model of integration and innovation. Sustainability now depends on embedding these services fully into government systems.”
Dr. Amir Zeb, Director Rehabilitation at PCP and Program Coordinator, highlighted the significance of shared learning: “Every clinic’s voice today was vital. From clinical gaps to community outreach, this meeting allowed us to align our vision and goals for the future”, he maintained.
The meeting ended with a reaffirmed commitment from all participants to expand access to early intervention for children born with clubfoot—a treatable congenital condition affecting thousands annually in Pakistan.
With the right care, children can walk, run, and live normal lives.
This initiative ensures that such care is not only available but also equitably integrated within the province’s health framework, the participants and delegates concluded.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Clubfoot Program Integration gains momentum in KP6 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression leaves Pakistan with limited options : Senator Irfan Siddiqui26 minutes ago
-
Seven suspects held, narcotics recovered36 minutes ago
-
Mock drill conducted at Lodhran railway station36 minutes ago
-
GWCCI receives licence36 minutes ago
-
Punjab educational institutions to remain closed till May 1146 minutes ago
-
UNICEF pledges support to protect Pakistan’s youth from climate crisis46 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on unregistered motorcycles launched in Abbottabad46 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs46 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead in Bahawalpur46 minutes ago
-
Trains operating regularly despite regional tensions46 minutes ago
-
PA speaker condemns Indian aggression46 minutes ago