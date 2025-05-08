3 women arrested for Rs.12.5m theft case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Madina Town police have arrested three female suspects involved in a major theft case worth of Rs.12.5 million.

Speaking at a press conference, SP Madina Town Saad Arshad said that valuable items including 40 tolas of gold, Rs.500,000 in cash and a Rolex watch were stolen from House No.101 in Saeed Colony No.1.

According to house owners, the prime accused Saadia Bibi, who was a domestic worker at the house for the past eight years, had allegedly committed the theft and fled away early in the morning on April 18.

The police after receiving complaint registered a case vide FIR No.1146 under section 381 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on April 19 and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar also took serious notice of the incident and constituted a special team including DSP Circle People’s Colony and SHO Madina Town.

The team used technical surveillance and conducted raids in Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Lahore from where the accused Saadia Bibi along with two accomplices Zahida, wife of Asghar, and Habiba, daughter of Asghar Ali, residents of Fort Abbas were arrested.

The police also recovered the stolen items while further investigation was under progress, SP Madina Town added.