Open Menu

3 Women Arrested For Rs.12.5m Theft Case

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

3 women arrested for Rs.12.5m theft case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Madina Town police have arrested three female suspects involved in a major theft case worth of Rs.12.5 million.

Speaking at a press conference, SP Madina Town Saad Arshad said that valuable items including 40 tolas of gold, Rs.500,000 in cash and a Rolex watch were stolen from House No.101 in Saeed Colony No.1.

According to house owners, the prime accused Saadia Bibi, who was a domestic worker at the house for the past eight years, had allegedly committed the theft and fled away early in the morning on April 18.

The police after receiving complaint registered a case vide FIR No.1146 under section 381 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on April 19 and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar also took serious notice of the incident and constituted a special team including DSP Circle People’s Colony and SHO Madina Town.

The team used technical surveillance and conducted raids in Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Lahore from where the accused Saadia Bibi along with two accomplices Zahida, wife of Asghar, and Habiba, daughter of Asghar Ali, residents of Fort Abbas were arrested.

The police also recovered the stolen items while further investigation was under progress, SP Madina Town added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

11 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

19 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

19 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

19 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

19 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

19 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

19 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

20 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

20 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

20 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan