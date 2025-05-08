IUB VC Promises Better Facilities For Students
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran has said "students are our future and the guarantee of a bright future, and their education, training and welfare on modern lines is our first responsibility."
In an official statement, issued on Thursday, he said students would be included in various projects and special tasks would be given for practical training to make them successful and active in practical life and to highlight their leadership skills. "Providing a conducive educational environment for the students is the top priority. No detail will be left unturned in this regard. Standard facilities will be provided in the teaching departments of all campuses so that the students can continue their educational and research activities together," he added.
The vice chancellor issued instructions to officials of the Department of Engineering and Estate Care to immediately repair furniture and chairs of the classrooms in all departments.
Dean Faculty of Engineering Professor Dr. Muhammad Amjad was also present.
The VC said that lights should be arranged immediately in the classes and fans and air-conditioners should be kept in proper condition. Cold water facility should also be ensured for the students. Electric water coolers are fully functional. "There is no scope for any negligence or laxity in this regard. Sanitary facilities in washrooms are fully functional."
He asked the State Care officials to take care of complete cleanliness of all campuses as well as classrooms, laboratories, and verandahs. The VC directed that the in-charge of students affairs should coordinate with the relevant departments for the provision of these facilities.
