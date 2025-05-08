Open Menu

DIGP South Assures Justice After Police Assault On Elderly Citizen In Saddar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Following an incident in Karachi’s Saddar area where police personnel allegedly assaulted an elderly citizen, DIGP - South met with the victim at his office to gather firsthand information and express sympathy and full support.

DIGP - South assured the citizen that strict departmental and legal action is being taken against the officers involved, promising that justice will be served, according to a news release on Thursday.

He ordered the immediate quarter-guarding of the three police personnel implicated in the incident and directed legal proceedings under misconduct and extortion charges.

The SHO concerned has also been summoned and departmental action has been initiated against him.

DIGP South emphasized that the police are meant to protect the public and are expected to treat citizens with respect and courtesy. He stated that inhumane behavior will not be tolerated under any circumstances and that officers displaying such shameful conduct have no place in the police force.

He instructed SSP South to ensure that the involved personnel are prosecuted under relevant sections dealing with misconduct and extortion.

DIGP - South also encouraged citizens to report any misconduct or abuse by police without hesitation so swift and effective action can be taken.

