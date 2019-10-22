(@fidahassanain)

The picture of Khawar Maneka with PA Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi said to be fake went viral on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) The joint picture of Khawar Farid Maneka, the former husband of first lady Bushra Bibi, with Punjab Assembly Speaker PML-Q leader Chaudhary Pervez Elahi and provincial minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed reaceived huge attention on social media.

According to the social media, Khawar Farida Maneka was sitting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi and other leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf somewhere in Lahore. The picture which is said to be fake and edited showed Khawar Farid Maneka wearing suit and tie and blue-color coat, and was seen very relaxed among the other leaders.

The people shared the picture and commented over it raising different questions.

Renowned religious leader Shah Owais Noorani, the son of senior politician late Hazrat Shah Ahmad Norani, shared the picture on his twitter account and saiad that who is and in what capactiy was with PA Speaker and other leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

Waseem Abbasi, a journalist who claimed to be an investigative reporter, gave his reaction by commenting on the tweet of Shah Owais Noorani: " Brother he is former husband of first lady Bushra Bibi and he is the man who enjoys more powers than the Punjab CM, and also Ahsan Gujjar, the husband of first lady's friend, who is equally powerful person,".



Bushra bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is the former wife of Khawar Farid Maneka and is the mother of four children.