Khial Muhammad given Mehdi Hassan Diamond Jubilee Award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Syeda Iffat Jabbar visited residence of renowned Pashto ghazal maestro, Khial Muhammad and gave him Mehdi Hassan Diamond Jubilee Award on behalf of Radio Pakistan.

According to a release issued here Friday, a team of Radio Pakistan visited the house Pashto ghazal singer and handed him Mehdi Hassan Diamond Jubilee Award.

Speaking on the occasion, Khial Muhammad thanked Syeda Iffat Jabbar and said it is an honor that Radio Pakistan has recognized his contributions to Pashto singing.

It is worth mentioning that Radio Pakistan arranged Diamond jubilee Award Show ceremony in connection with 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 16 in Islamabad.

Khial Muhammad who was ill and residing at his home was given Mehdi Hassan award in the ceremony.