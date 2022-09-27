Khurram invites Japanese govt, companies to explore investment in RE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday invited the Japanese government and companies to explore renewable energy (RE) investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The minister extended the offer during his meeting with State Minister Mr. Nakatani at the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Tokyo, said a statement issued here.