Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Housing Dr Amjad Ali For Early Completion Of Water Channel In Swat

3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:17 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali for early completion of water channel in Swat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Tuesday inspected 12 kilometer long Bretkhel water channel in Odigram area of Swat and directed the department concerned to complete the project at earliest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Tuesday inspected 12 kilometer long Bretkhel water channel in Odigram area of Swat and directed the department concerned to complete the project at earliest.

He said the project would bring green revolution in the area and make several acres of barren land cultivable, adding the government was paying attention to development of deprived areas of the province.

He said KP government has initiated a mega project in infrastructure sector in the province to put the country on path of prosperity and development.

On the occasion the Minister was informed that Rs 117 million would incur on construction of the water channel in Swat.

