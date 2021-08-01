UrduPoint.com

Kids' Death In Lodhran Saddens CM

Kids' death in Lodhran saddens CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of children in an incident of roof collapse in Lodhran and sought a report from the administration about the incident.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

He said that all sympathies of the Punjab government were with the bereaved family.

