Kite flying in city; bikers advised to adopt precautionary measures to ensure safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Friday advised the citizens particularly bikers to adopt all possible precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

He said, the bikers should install steel wire on their motorcycles as a safety against kite strings.

The one side of the wire can be fixed at the handle of the bike and the other on the carrier, making U shape which would help protect the two-wheelers from kite strings cuts.

Kite flying is a dangerous game, therefore, people particularly the youngsters should avoid it, the CTO said.

He further said the Punjab government had imposed a ban on selling and flying kites across the province to ensure safety of the citizens.

Protecting lives and properties of the citizens is top priority of the police, therefore, any person found violating the ban on kite flying would be dealt with in accordance with the law, he said.

The CTO informed that CTP had taken steps to avoid road accidents due to kite flying strings.

In order to ensure safety of the road users, enhanced number of traffic wardens had been deployed particularly in such areas where the kite flying were being reported, he added.