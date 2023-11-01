Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was ready to work with the World Bank on the city's development projects, the World Bank's investment and other matters will be approved legal protection by the City Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was ready to work with the World Bank on the city's development projects, the World Bank's investment and other matters will be approved legal protection by the City Council.

To solve the problem of lack of clean water, installation of RO plants is needed in Karachi, by installing a RO plant in every ward of the city, water shortage can be controlled to a large extent.

He said this during a meeting with a three-member delegation of the World Bank in his office. KMC Council Parliamentary Leader Najmi Alam was also present on the occasion.

Head of the delegation Practice Manager World Bank Urban and Land for South Asia Abedalrazq Khalil received information regarding the development projects of Karachi on this occasion and expressed interest in investment by the World Bank in these projects.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab briefed the World Bank delegation about the structure of the local government system and the management of civic affairs in Karachi.

He said that the city is divided into 46 towns and thousand wards, each UC chairman represents his area in the KMC council and at the lower level, these UC chairmen and councillors are in direct contact with the people and make efforts to solve their day-to-day problems.

He said that the municipal administration in Karachi is facing major challenges related to water and sewage, RO plant is the best way to solve the problems of water shortage, installing RO plant will provide clean water to the citizens and supply water.

It will have the best effects on the system, especially the residents of the slums of Karachi will get a lot of convenience from the installation of the RO plant.

There is a significant difference in the revenue and income of different towns of Karachi. Compared to Saddar Town, the income of Lyari Town is very low, so this aspect should also be kept in mind regarding the development works within the boundaries of the towns.

This is also noteworthy that various revenues including property tax are collected by the towns, while the provision of basic infrastructure and other facilities in different areas of the city is the responsibility of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Every possible effort is made to ensure that all civic institutions adopt a common plan to solve basic local government problems and serve the citizens together.

The delegation emphasized the need to be effective and aligned with modern requirements and reviewed the steps taken by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in this regard.

On this occasion, the needs of Karachi and other major and commercial coastal cities of the world were also highlighted and the study and plans of the World Bank were discussed in this regard.

Mayor Karachi said that for the betterment of Karachi we welcome the cooperation of international organizations, including the World Bank, in the development projects launched for this purpose.

Taking into account the results of the work done in the past, a strategy is being prepared for the future so that the citizens of Karachi can have facilities comparable to other big and modern cities of the world and the basic urban problems can be solved as soon as possible through a comprehensive plan.