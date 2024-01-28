KMU conducts centralized Make-Up Test for undergraduate admissions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Sunday organized the Centralized Admission Make-Up Test (KMU CAT MAKE-UP) at its main campus, facilitating admissions to undergraduate programs including DPT, BS Nursing, and other allied health sciences. The initiative also extends its support to students seeking admission in affiliated and constituent institutions including KMU-IHS Islamabad and second-shift KMU-IHS Hazara Abbottabad.

A total of 1317 candidates participated in this test, marking a significant turnout. The purpose of the make-up test was to accommodate candidates who missed previous KMU CAT tests due to various reasons.

VC KMU Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq said that participation of 1317 candidates in this test not only underscored their confidence in KMU but also reflected the merit and quality of Allied Health Sciences education.

This initiative is poised to further enhance the standards of healthcare education and practice in the province, he said.

Dr. Zia said that healthcare was a multifaceted system wherein doctors, as well as departments of pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences, play pivotal roles.

The conduct of centralized make-up entrance tests for admissions in allied health sciences aims to provide talented students with opportunities to excel in these fields while contributing to the overall enhancement of the healthcare system in the region.

The results of the test will be declared within two days and made available on the official website of KMU (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk).

