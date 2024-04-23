Open Menu

Kohat Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Sanitation And Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Kohat Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting on sanitation and encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir, chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the improvement of the sanitation situation in the city and the clearance of encroachments from the district.

The meeting was attended by MPA Shafiullah Jan, District Administration Officers, Cantonment Executive Officer, and Town Municipal Officers (TMAs).

During the meeting, attendees were briefed on the measures taken to further enhance the sanitation situation and eliminate encroachments.

Chairing the meeting, DC instructed the WSSC Kohat, TMA Kohat, and Cantonment board to utilize available machinery and staff to improve the sanitation situation in their respective zones and areas.

He also requested a comprehensive report, along with maps detailing the encroachments, to facilitate the concrete removal of encroachments. Additionally, he ordered the removal of illegal parking and obstacles from the city's roads.

Related Topics

Kohat From

Recent Stories

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

28 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

2 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

2 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

3 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

3 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

16 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

16 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

16 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan