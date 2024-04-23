Kohat Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting on sanitation and encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir, chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the improvement of the sanitation situation in the city and the clearance of encroachments from the district.

The meeting was attended by MPA Shafiullah Jan, District Administration Officers, Cantonment Executive Officer, and Town Municipal Officers (TMAs).

During the meeting, attendees were briefed on the measures taken to further enhance the sanitation situation and eliminate encroachments.

Chairing the meeting, DC instructed the WSSC Kohat, TMA Kohat, and Cantonment board to utilize available machinery and staff to improve the sanitation situation in their respective zones and areas.

He also requested a comprehensive report, along with maps detailing the encroachments, to facilitate the concrete removal of encroachments. Additionally, he ordered the removal of illegal parking and obstacles from the city's roads.