Kohat Gumbat Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender With Arms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Kohat Gumbat police apprehended a proclaimed offender along with arms following a fierce resistance on Monday.
SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain led the police operation resulting in the detention of Gul Sayab, the proclaimed offender.
Sayab was captured after a prolonged chase and resistance from Mandoni, a remote hilly area of Shadipur. Upon his arrest, a Kalashnikov and dozens of cartridges were recovered from his possession.
The proclaimed offender will be transferred to Gumbat police station and handed over to the investigation team for further legal action.
APP/azq/378
