Open Menu

Kohat Gumbat Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender With Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Kohat Gumbat police arrest proclaimed offender with arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Kohat Gumbat police apprehended a proclaimed offender along with arms following a fierce resistance on Monday.

SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain led the police operation resulting in the detention of Gul Sayab, the proclaimed offender.

Sayab was captured after a prolonged chase and resistance from Mandoni, a remote hilly area of Shadipur. Upon his arrest, a Kalashnikov and dozens of cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The proclaimed offender will be transferred to Gumbat police station and handed over to the investigation team for further legal action.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

58 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

2 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

3 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

4 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan