KP Assembly admits adjournment motion to discuss dengue situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday admitted an adjournment motion to discuss increasing dengue cases in the province and the existing facilities at hospitals.

The motion, moved by MPA of JUI Rehana Ismail, said that dengue cases were rapidly increasing in the province while the hospitals which were already overloaded due to corona cases were lacking the facilities.

She said the dengue infection cases were increasing on a daily basis and more and more patients were being admitted at the hospitals, adding that now the space and facilities were getting short at the hospitals.

On the other hand, she said the district administrations were not taking the situation seriously to prevent the dengue outbreak and apparently there was no such campaign to prevent the disease or curb its spread.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai endorsed the adjournment motion and said that it should be discussed in the House.

Meanwhile the Minister presented KP Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) (amendment) bill 2021 in the House.

While the House passed KP Partnership (amendment) bill 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister told the House that the KP government has so far registered 12,000 miners for their welfare and social and financial security, adding that 30,000 miners of KP province were affiliated with the coal industry across the country and measures were being taken for the registration with the Workers Welfare board.

Later the House passed five resolutions including one for observing a mourning day in memory of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on the date of his death and relaxation of five year to students of merged districts in education.

PTI's MPA Abdul Salam presented a resolution on death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and said that he was a national hero who made Pakistan a nuclear country and his death was a great loss to the country, adding that in recognition of his services the provincial government should recommend the Federal government to observe mourning day on date of the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan every year.