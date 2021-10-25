UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Admits Adjournment Motion To Discuss Dengue Situation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

KP Assembly admits adjournment motion to discuss dengue situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday admitted an adjournment motion to discuss increasing dengue cases in the province and the existing facilities at hospitals.

The motion, moved by MPA of JUI Rehana Ismail, said that dengue cases were rapidly increasing in the province while the hospitals which were already overloaded due to corona cases were lacking the facilities.

She said the dengue infection cases were increasing on a daily basis and more and more patients were being admitted at the hospitals, adding that now the space and facilities were getting short at the hospitals.

On the other hand, she said the district administrations were not taking the situation seriously to prevent the dengue outbreak and apparently there was no such campaign to prevent the disease or curb its spread.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai endorsed the adjournment motion and said that it should be discussed in the House.

Meanwhile the Minister presented KP Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) (amendment) bill 2021 in the House.

While the House passed KP Partnership (amendment) bill 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister told the House that the KP government has so far registered 12,000 miners for their welfare and social and financial security, adding that 30,000 miners of KP province were affiliated with the coal industry across the country and measures were being taken for the registration with the Workers Welfare board.

Later the House passed five resolutions including one for observing a mourning day in memory of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on the date of his death and relaxation of five year to students of merged districts in education.

PTI's MPA Abdul Salam presented a resolution on death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and said that he was a national hero who made Pakistan a nuclear country and his death was a great loss to the country, adding that in recognition of his services the provincial government should recommend the Federal government to observe mourning day on date of the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan every year.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Education Nuclear Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

48 minutes ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

48 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

48 minutes ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

48 minutes ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

48 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.