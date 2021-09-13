Despite uproar and ruckus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by opposition benches on Monday the chair continued proceedings of the House and completed the agenda items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Despite uproar and ruckus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by opposition benches on Monday the chair continued proceedings of the House and completed the agenda items.

The uproar witnessed in the Housed when the deputy speaker Mehmood Jan refused to give microphone to Parliamentary Leader of Tehrik-e-Islahat Pakistan Bilawal Afridi soon after completing the question hour session.

MPA Bilawal Afridi resorted to stage protest in front of the speaker dice which was also joined by the opposition lawmakers from the merged districts. They raised placards bearing slogans against KP government and the chair. Meanwhile, the opposition members' torn agenda papers and started shouting against the chair.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai criticizing the opposition said that they were afraid of poor performance of their governments in the province and wanted to hide it from the public while they were also not accepting the performance of PTI's government.

He said different developmental schemes are going on in merged districts and upon completion these would usher a new era of prosperity in the areas.

Shaukat recalled the law and order situation in the province and said that every government tried its best to maintain peace and protect people but to no use, adding that PTI took power amid challenging law and order situation in the province where people could not leave their houses in fear.

He said that PTI government took pragmatic steps to maintain peace and order in the province and revived normalcy in the region.

He also lauded the sacrifices rendered by security force and general public and said that due to their sacrifices peace could be restored.

Shaukat further said that the incumbent government introduced reform in police that helped maintain peace and order. Referring to crime cases reported in the month of August in Peshawar, as pointed out by the opposition, he said most of the cases were result of old enmity.

Meanwhile the House passed "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities (second amendment) Bill, 2021" and "KP Local Government (third amendment) Bill, 2021" moved by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education and Information Kamran Bangash.

Three other bills including "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Factories (amendment) Bill, 2021," "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Regularization of Services of Employees of Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Bill, 2021" and "The West Pakistan Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2021" were tabled in the House.

The bills were moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Khaleeq-ur-Rehman.

The House also accepted adjournment motion of Naeema Kishwar of JUIF for discussion regarding holding of a debate on use of Electronic Voting Machine in the country.

Later, the chair adjourned the assembly proceedings to meet again on Tuesday at 1400 hours.