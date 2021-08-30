KP CM announces development package for district Shangla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday announced establishment of a university, construction of Khawaza Khela-Bisham Expressway, two degree colleges and up-gradation of district headquarters (DHQ) hospital Shangla.

He made these announcements during his one-day visit to district Shangla.

Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, MPA Azizullah Gran, MPA Fakhar Jehan and Former Provincial Minister Abdul Muneem were also present on the occasion.

Addressing a public gathering at Puran in Shangla, he also announced status of tehsil for Kana and Rs. 300 million for different development projects in PK-24.

He also announced construction of various roads including Karora to Chakisar, Karora to Ajmira and Manglor Shangla Top Roads in addition to immediately start work on Porun Grid Station.

He said that previous rulers had done nothing for people except looting the public exchequer adding that their politics were based only on lie and deception and they always used to deceive the general public.

Mahmood Khan said PTI government was striving to fix the 72 years old defects and deficiencies in the system.

He hoped that the PTI would again come into power with the support of people in the upcoming general elections of 2023.

Touching upon the mega achievements of his government, the chief minister said that Sehat Card Plus was a flagship and public friendly initiatives of incumbent government through which free healthcare facilities were being provided to millions of households of the province.

He said that soon Kisan Cards and education Cards would also be launched in the province adding that Rs 10 billion had been allocated in the budget for provision of free food items to vulnerable households.

Similarly, he said that during the last three years, development projects worth Rs. 21 billion had been approved for the district Shangla.

He said that the provincial government was working under a well devised strategy to utilize the potential of tourism and hydel power in the province adding that during the current season around about Rs. 7.2 million people visited the tourists sites of KP which had resulted in billion of rupees to provincial economy.

He said that four different projects have been approved for the construction of approach roads to tourist's sites of district shangla.

He further stated that the left over schools and roads affected by the earthquake would be reconstructed through the funds of the provincial government.

He said that work on the construction of various roads projects and setting up of industrial zones was in progress adding that this province would emerge as a hub of industrial and tourist activities within the next few years.

While responding to a public demand on the occasion the chief minister said that it had been decided in principle to establish new zone comprising Shangla and other adjacent districts for job opportunities under the Provincial Public Service Commission adding that a committee was also working to decide the modalities; and in light of the recommendations of the committee, new zone would be notified soon.