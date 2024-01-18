KP CM For Completion Of Development Projects In Stipulated time
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 10:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice(retd) Arshad Hussain Shah here on Thursday directed all the provincial departments to go all out to ensure completion of public welfare projects within the stipulated timelines.
He said that there should be no compromising on the quality so that people can benefit from these projects without any delay.
The chief minister was addressing a meeting to discuss and review ongoing developmental activities and other important matters related to various provincial departments held here under its chairmanship.
Besides spokesperson to Chief Minister Brigadier (R) Syed Mujtaba Tirmizi, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and other relevant high-ups attended the meeting.
The meeting was briefed in detail about the development projects and other matters of the various provincial departments including Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museum, Communication & Works, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative departments.
Briefing about the different projects being undertaken by the Tourism Department, it was informed that PTDC's properties in the province, have been handed over to the provincial tourism department, adding that the process for outsourcing these properties under Public Private Partnership has also been initiated which aims to ensure better management as well as making them an effective source of income for the provincial government.
The participants were also briefed about the Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) being established under the tourism department, and informed that currently, work on three different ITZs is in progress; 480 Kanal Ghanol Integrated Tourism Zoon Mansehra would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.5 billion, whereas 754 Kanal Mankial ITZ, Swat and 540 Kanal Madaklasht ITZ, Chitral would be established at an estimated cost of Rs 3 billion and Rs 3.8 billion respectively.
Other important development projects including Hund Park, Kumrat-Madaklasht cable car and installation of camping pods at different tourist spots of the province were also discussed in the meeting.
Similarly, the participants took an overview of the various cultural events and facilities being provided to the tourists in the province.
Briefing about the development portfolio of the Livestock and Fisheries department, it was informed that a total of 41 development projects with the accumulative allocation of Rs 1.18 billion have been reflected in the annual development program of the department.
