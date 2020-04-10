UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP E&SE Deptt. Reshuffles 24 DEO-female

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:01 PM

KP E&SE Deptt. reshuffles 24 DEO-female

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department on Friday reshuffled 24 District Education Officer-Female across the province and posted them against their new assignments, said a notification issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Department on Friday reshuffled 24 District Education Officer-Female across the province and posted them against their new assignments, said a notification issued here.

Mst. Dilsahd Begum DEO Swat has been transferred and posted as DEO Dir Upper, Mst. Ulfat Begaum DEO Charsadda has been transferred and posted as DEO Peshawar, Mst. Samina Ghani DEO Peshawar has been posted as DEO Swabi, Mst. Shamim Akhtar DEO Mardan as DEO Swat, Mst. Sofia Tabasum DEO Swabi as DEO Charsadda and Mst. Sabira Parveen DEO Tank as DEO Lakki Marwat replacing DEO Lakki Marwat Mst. Azra Bibi, Mst. Zubaida Khattak DEO Shangla has been transferred and posted as DEO Lower Kohistan along with additional charge of DEO Kolai Palas, Mst.

Haiba DEO Upper Dir has been posted as Principal GHHSS Dir Khass, Dir Uppe, Mst. Bibi Haleema DEO Chitral Lower as Principal GGHS Broze, Chitral Lower, Mst. Meharun Nisa DDEO Chitral Lower as DEO Chitral Lower and Mst. Abida Parveen DDEO Swabi as DEO Nowshera.

Mst. Parveen Begum has been transferred and posted as DEO Hangu, Mst. Asmat Ara Qureshi as DEO Upper Kohistan, Mst. Naghmana Sardar as DEO Mansehra, Mst. Bibi Rizwana as DEO Kohat, Mst. Farzana Sardar as DEO Mardan, Mst. Syed Anjum as DEO D.I.Khan, Mst. Zaibun Nisa as DEO Karak, Mst. Surraya Begum as DEO Bannu, Mst. Zuhra Begum as DEO Battagram.

Meanwhile, the services of Mst. Rehana Yasmeen DEO Abbottabad, Mst. Attia Sultana DEO Nowshera and Mst. Fahmida DEO Malakand have been placed at the disposal of the E&SE Directorate.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Swat Sofia Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Dir Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Abida Parveen

Recent Stories

ERC earmarks AED5 million to support remote learni ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

17 minutes ago

Lifting virus restrictions too quick could spark ' ..

33 seconds ago

Mexico says reached deal with Trump to cut crude o ..

34 seconds ago

Wages of agro- women should be enhanced

36 seconds ago

Irish Prime Minister extends coronavirus lockdown ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.