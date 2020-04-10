KP E&SE Deptt. reshuffles 24 DEO-female

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department on Friday reshuffled 24 District Education Officer-Female across the province and posted them against their new assignments, said a notification issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Department on Friday reshuffled 24 District Education Officer-Female across the province and posted them against their new assignments, said a notification issued here.

Mst. Dilsahd Begum DEO Swat has been transferred and posted as DEO Dir Upper, Mst. Ulfat Begaum DEO Charsadda has been transferred and posted as DEO Peshawar, Mst. Samina Ghani DEO Peshawar has been posted as DEO Swabi, Mst. Shamim Akhtar DEO Mardan as DEO Swat, Mst. Sofia Tabasum DEO Swabi as DEO Charsadda and Mst. Sabira Parveen DEO Tank as DEO Lakki Marwat replacing DEO Lakki Marwat Mst. Azra Bibi, Mst. Zubaida Khattak DEO Shangla has been transferred and posted as DEO Lower Kohistan along with additional charge of DEO Kolai Palas, Mst.

Haiba DEO Upper Dir has been posted as Principal GHHSS Dir Khass, Dir Uppe, Mst. Bibi Haleema DEO Chitral Lower as Principal GGHS Broze, Chitral Lower, Mst. Meharun Nisa DDEO Chitral Lower as DEO Chitral Lower and Mst. Abida Parveen DDEO Swabi as DEO Nowshera.

Mst. Parveen Begum has been transferred and posted as DEO Hangu, Mst. Asmat Ara Qureshi as DEO Upper Kohistan, Mst. Naghmana Sardar as DEO Mansehra, Mst. Bibi Rizwana as DEO Kohat, Mst. Farzana Sardar as DEO Mardan, Mst. Syed Anjum as DEO D.I.Khan, Mst. Zaibun Nisa as DEO Karak, Mst. Surraya Begum as DEO Bannu, Mst. Zuhra Begum as DEO Battagram.

Meanwhile, the services of Mst. Rehana Yasmeen DEO Abbottabad, Mst. Attia Sultana DEO Nowshera and Mst. Fahmida DEO Malakand have been placed at the disposal of the E&SE Directorate.