KP Food Authority Discards Over 400 Litres Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:03 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority along with the Food and Livestock Department, Thursday conducted crackdowns across the province against adulterated food items and discarded over 400 litres of adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority along with the Food and Livestock Department, Thursday conducted crackdowns across the province against adulterated food items and discarded over 400 litres of adulterated milk.

As per the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan, teams inspected dairy shops in DI Khan and took samples of 200 liters of adulterated milk and discarded.

A dairy shop in Abbottabad was sealed and more than 100 liters of substandard milk was wasted.

In Swat 120 liters and in Mardan 70 liters of substandard milk was discarded.

During the operation in Haripur Bazaar, three shops were sealed for having expired and unhealthy items. A hotel in Lower Dir and a shop in Lakki Marwat were also sealed due to poor hygiene. According to the Food Safety Authority, 70kg of unhealthy tea leaves and 50kg of unhealthy and expired food items were destroyed in Nowshera.

