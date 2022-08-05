UrduPoint.com

KP Foresters, Environmentalists Hold Protest Rally To Condemn Illegal Annexation Of IIOJ&K

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 12:10 PM

KP foresters, environmentalists hold protest rally to condemn illegal annexation of IIOJ&K

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The foresters, environmentalists and wildlife officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday took out a rally to condemn an illegal annexation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India three years ago.

In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal of IIOJ&K, a protest walk was held in premises of the office of Chief Conservator Forests at Shahmi Road led by Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abid Majeed and Chief Conservator of Forests KP.

They condemned illegal annexation of IIOJ&K by India and declared August 5, 2019 as a black day in the history of Kashmir.

Secretary Abid Majeed said the entire Pakistani nation was standing with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJ&K in their just and legitimate struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

Earlier, one minute silence was observed at 9:00 a.m. by the staffers of wildlife, forests and environment department. The participants were holding placards and banners besides the flags of Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJ&K.

Similar, protest rallies were also held at Hazara, Malakand and watershed forest circles attended by conservators, divisional forest officers, forests rangers, foresters, forest guards and wildlife watchers in large number.

They were holding placards and banners and condemned illegal revoking of the special status of IIOJ&K and demanded of the United Nations (UN) to give right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris of the held valley.

