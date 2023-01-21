UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Administers Oath To Azam Khan As Caretaker CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2023 | 05:46 PM

KP governor administers oath to Azam Khan as caretaker CM

The provincial governor issued the order after outgoing chief minister Mahmood Khan and leader of opposition Akram Khan Durrani unanimously agreed on the name of Azam Khan for the position in a surprising move on Friday

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday administrated oath to former bureaucrat Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister.

“I, GHULAM ALI, the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hereby appoint Mr. M. Azam Khan, as the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in terms of Clause (IA) of the Article 224 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973,” the governor’s order reads.

The provincial governor had earlier issued the order after outgoing chief minister Mahmood Khan and leader of opposition Akram Khan Durrani unanimously nominated the name of Azam Khan for the position in a surprise move on Friday.

Azam Khan is former bureaucrat as he served as the KP minister for finance, planning & development and the Federal secretary Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources and the federal secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Before political career, he served on important posts in the KP government where he served as chief secretary and secretary of some ministers. He is University of Peshawar’s graduate and studied law at Lincoln’s Inn in London.

