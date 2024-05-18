Open Menu

KP Governor Calls For Steps To Provide Assistance To Pakistani Students In Bishkek

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed concern over the harassment of Pakistani students in Bishkek and called for steps to protect them.

He expressed concern over violence against Pakistani students and urged Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan to provide needed help and assistance to Pakistani in Bishkek.

He also advised Pakistanis to remain in their hostels, avoid public places and protect themselves from mobs till normalization of situation.

APP/mds/

