KP Governor inaugurates blossom fiesta, funfair at Khyber Girls Medical College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday inaugurated the blossom fiesta funfair and pet show here at Khyber Girls Medical College Hayatabad.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the event, he said that extracurricular activities are indispensable for the youth along with education, adding that these activities promote dedication in youth and highlight their hidden talent.

He said that educational institutions were not aimed to just teach the students textbooks rather they were responsible for making them responsible and efficient citizens of the society.

The Governor expressed pleasure to see the love of the students for pets and appreciated the college administration for organizing the event.

Later he presented the shield to the Chairman board of Governors and Dean Khyber Girls Medical College Dr Zahid Aman.

On this occasion, the Governor distributed introductory shields to the management of the fun fair, Associate Professor Dr Tauseef Aman and other faculty members and student administration.

Chairman Board of Governor Ghulam Qadir Khan, College Dean Zahid Aman, faculty members, Judges of the competitions Dr Abdullah, Dr Muhammad Ahmed, Professor Dr Amir Muhammad, Professor Dr Khalid Javed, Dr Tausef Aman, students and others attended the event.

Medals, appreciation certificates and cash prizes were also distributed among the position takers.

The Governor inspected various stalls set up by the students also amused with the different breeds of domestic pets.