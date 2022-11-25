KP Governor meets Asfandyar Wali

UrduPoint.com

Published November 25, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday held a meeting with Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

Governor thanked ANP for supporting his nomination as Governor KP.

During the meeting, Provincial President of ANP Aimal Wali Khan congratulated the Governor on assuming his new responsibilities and assured his full support for the welfare of the people and development of the province.

ANP Central Secretary Finance, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Provincial General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, members of Provincial Assembly Shakeel Bashir Khan Umarzai and Sultan Muhammad Khan, Central Committee Member Syed Masoom Shah and other Party leaders were also present on the occasion.

