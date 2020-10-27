UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Announces Public Holiday On Oct 30 To Celebrate Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:09 PM

KP govt announces public holiday on Oct 30 to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday announced a public holiday on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal (October 30) across the province to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday announced a public holiday on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal (October 30) across the province to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

According to a notification issued by Provincial Administration Department, October 30 (Friday) would be a public holiday on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awal, 1442 A.H).

