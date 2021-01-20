KP Govt committed to socio-economic uplift of South Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has launched various development schemes in South Waziristan in order to provide more employment opportunities and to bring the areas at par with other areas of the province.

The government has approved Rs.1.72 billion under AIP for recruitment of fresh teaching staff to overcome shortage of staff in existing colleges in South Waziristan, besides Rs.940 millions allocated for providing excellent transport facilities to students especially female students.

Soon after the completion of merger of erstwhile FATA , the government focused on improvement in the law and order situation for this purpose 13 police stations were setup in South Waziristan and one billion rupees was earmarked for construction of Special Branch Police and Counter Terrorism Department buildings.

Giving priority to provision of quality education in merged districts, the government approved Rs.

430.77 millions for bringing improvement in Bachelor of Science programs in existing colleges and expanding these programs to other colleges.

The electrification of 89 new villages with an estimated cost of Rs 1.2 billion is in progress to repair transmission lines and replace faulty transformers .

Three drinking water schemes have been completed which will benefit 3600 people in Rustam Ada (Wana), 1505 in Shahi Khan Kali (Wana) and 1834 people in Tabligi Markaz in tehsil Sararoga.

Realizing the suffering to local people due to militancy , the government has launched provision of interest free loans to local population under Insaf Rozgar Scheme.

The completion of small dam with Rs.1.69 billions in Wana and establishment of Agriculture Park will facilitate local growers to increase their yield and production.