KP govt takes steps for promotion of technical education: TEVTA MD

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Managing Director Prof Engr Abdul Ghaffar Khan has said the provincial government was taking steps despite limited resources for the promotion of technical education to equip the youth technical skills in line with market's demand.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women.

He said that technical educational institutes of the province would be brought at par with the needs of the modern era so that the youth should not face any hardship in finding employment.

Annually, millions of male and female students benefit from technical education in various technologies and earn respectable jobs or could start their own business.

On this occasion, Principal Sara Khan, Co-ordinator Zafar Awan, Rizwana Aman, Akram, teachers and other staff were also present.

He said that KP Teva was equipping the teachers with modern technical skills while imparting them training in various technologies on national and international level as per directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in order to impart quality technical education to youth in line with modern era's needs.

He also appreciated the performance of the teaching staff of the institute and added that teachers' role was very crucial for preparing the students for future role in practical life and added that action would be taken against teachers if found negligent in their duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Sara Khan expressed gratitude to him for visiting the institution, saying his visit would help encourage teachers to perform their duties with more dedication.

Later, the MD assured the staff his full support for resolving problems of the institution and teachers. He also paid a visit to other institutes.