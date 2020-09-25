KP Govt taking steps to provide housing facilities to low- income families: Dr. Amjad Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Housing Dr Amjad Ali Thursday said the provincial government was taking steps to provide affordable housing facilities to the low-income strata of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Housing Dr Amjad Ali Thursday said the provincial government was taking steps to provide affordable housing facilities to the low-income strata of the province.

He said the housing department was taking steps to ensure every possible assistance to the allottees of Peshawar residencia, and various banks were already taken on board for provision of soft loans.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Managing Director, Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation Tariq Rashid in Civil Secretariat Peshawar.� Beside others the meeting was also attended by Secretary Housing Muhammad Ali Shah and Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir.

MD PHA-Foundation Tariq Rashid briefed the provincial minister that the department was committed to complete the Peshawar Residencia project on a fast track basis.

He said the prices of the housing units were very reasonable and to assist allottees in installment payment the government was providing subsidized loans to the allottees.

Tariq Rashid said that the allottees for a five Marla housing unit of worth 3.

5m rupees could get soft loans on 5 percent charges.

Similarly, he said housing units lower than six million rupees would be provided a loan on 7 percent charges.

He said no additional charges would be level against the allottees.

MD PHA Foundation said the housing scheme was not charging allottees for the costs of roads, developmental charges or any other facilities, and they would be charged only for the house construction.

He said they have signed Memorandum of Understanding with various banks, these banks include Khyber Bank, Askari Bank, JS Bank, and House Building Finance Company (HBFC).

He said compared to 15 percent down payment in other projects, the Peshawar residencia ask for 10 percent of down payment.

He said 80 percent of the cost would be paid in three years, while the rest of ten percent would be paid at the time of possession of the house. He said the project would be completed within its stipulated time. While, theballoting for the second phase of the project would be carried out aftersix months.