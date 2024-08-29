Open Menu

KP Govt To Establish Independent Inquiry Commission To Probe May 9 Riots

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:27 PM

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

Sources say KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will be requested for formation of inquiry commission.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to establish an independent inquiry commission to probe the May 9 riots, the sources familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The KPK government, the sources said, decided not to request a judicial inquiry from the high court.

“The government wants an independent inquiry commission,” said the sources.

They said that the final approval for this decision is expected to be sought from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam indicated that involving judges was deemed unnecessary for investigating the May 9 incidents.

Alam emphasized that the initial request for a judicial inquiry stemmed from their trust in the judiciary.

He noted that if the judiciary were to decline, the government would proceed with its own commission.

