KP Govt to keep Torkham border opened on Tuesday, Saturday for stranded Pakistanis: Ajmal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to keep Torkham border point between Pakistan and Afghanistan opened on Tuesday and Saturday to facilitate return of Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan.

Talking to media here on Saturday, KP Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said the government had set up a camp office at Jalal Abad to facilitate the return of stranded Pakistanis, adding the people returning from Afghanistan were being tested and quarantined.

The CM aide said the KP government would soon achieve 2000 daily diagnostic capacity of coronavirus affected patients, adding Khyber Medical University of Peshawar had enhanced the testing capacity up to seven hundred per day.

He said the government had established corona testing laboratories in Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Mardan, and Swabi districts.

Ajmal Wazir appealed people to follow the guidelines of health department with regard to coronavirus pandemic and ensure social distancing and other precautionary measures to contain corona outbreak in the province.