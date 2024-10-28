KP Inter-school Cricket Tournament Concluded In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-School cricket Tournament has been concluded with a colorful ceremony held here at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex on Monday.
The tournament, jointly organized by the District Sports Office and District Administration, features teams from various schools across the district and providing a platform for students to showcase their skills and discover their untapped talent.
The final match was won by GHS No: 4 by defeating GHSS No:2 (Islamia) with a huge margin of 184 runs.
The GHS No:4, playing first, set the bar with an impressive score of 266 runs in fixed 20 overs, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. Team captain Nasir Khan remained top scorer with 156 runs followed by Waris Khan with 62 runs.
The bowlers of GHS No: 4 restricted the batting line of GHSS No:2 Islamia at only 82 runs.
Waris Khan and Ayub of GHS No:4 taken four wickets each.
District Sports Officer Faisal Habib was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony which was also attended by GHS No: 4 Principal Aslam Jafir, District Sports Officer Tank Irfan Khan Betanni, DEO Sports Shakeel and a large number of spectators including students and teachers.
The guests distributed the shields, medals and trophies among the winning and runner up teams’ captains besides the best performing players of the tournament.
The district sports officer commended the performance of all participating teams and highlighted the importance of expanding sports opportunities for youth, emphasizing their role in fostering healthy personal development.
He also outlined that the sports department is undertaking various initiatives to promote youth engagement in sports activities throughout the region.
Recent Stories
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1000 liter subpar milk wasted12 minutes ago
-
26th amendment to safeguard democracy, constitution: Fazl12 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy Defence Minister calls on Khawaja Asif, Secretary Defence Gen Ali12 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary diplomacy played key role in reinforcing bilateral relations between Pakistan, Russia: ..12 minutes ago
-
SSP Qamber directs for providing foolproof security to Polio teams22 minutes ago
-
Career counseling, guidance seminar held for youth22 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted to death22 minutes ago
-
Robber dies after being tortured by mob22 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive begins22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest criminals, drug dealers in Kasur22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 107,900 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Steps taken to increase agri production: Dr Ishtiaq32 minutes ago