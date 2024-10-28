KP Inter-school cricket tournament concluded in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-School cricket Tournament has been concluded with a colorful ceremony held here at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex on Monday.

The tournament, jointly organized by the District Sports Office and District Administration, features teams from various schools across the district and providing a platform for students to showcase their skills and discover their untapped talent.

The final match was won by GHS No: 4 by defeating GHSS No:2 (Islamia) with a huge margin of 184 runs.

The GHS No:4, playing first, set the bar with an impressive score of 266 runs in fixed 20 overs, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. Team captain Nasir Khan remained top scorer with 156 runs followed by Waris Khan with 62 runs.

The bowlers of GHS No: 4 restricted the batting line of GHSS No:2 Islamia at only 82 runs.

Waris Khan and Ayub of GHS No:4 taken four wickets each.

District Sports Officer Faisal Habib was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony which was also attended by GHS No: 4 Principal Aslam Jafir, District Sports Officer Tank Irfan Khan Betanni, DEO Sports Shakeel and a large number of spectators including students and teachers.

The guests distributed the shields, medals and trophies among the winning and runner up teams’ captains besides the best performing players of the tournament.

The district sports officer commended the performance of all participating teams and highlighted the importance of expanding sports opportunities for youth, emphasizing their role in fostering healthy personal development.

He also outlined that the sports department is undertaking various initiatives to promote youth engagement in sports activities throughout the region.