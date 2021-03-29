KP Revenue Minister inaugurates SDC at Balakot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Revenue, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi Monday formally inaugurated Service Delivery Centre (SDC) (Computerization of Land Record) at Balakot, district Mansehra.

He on this occasion, inspected operation at various counters including information, Fard, Transfer, Verification and other service providing counters. He was also given detailed briefing regarding the Service Delivery Centre. Beside, Special Assistant to KP CM on Population Welfare, Ahmad Hussain Shahm Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansehra, Dr. Qasim, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Maqbool Hussain, Settlement Officer, Mohammad Shoaib Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the provincial minister said that land record is being computerized to resolve land related disputes and preserve land record and for this purpose 58 Service Delivery Centres would be established across the province.

He said that with the establishment of these centres, the documents that were damaged due to rain or other natural disasters would also be preserved permanently and collection of information regarding properties would be made easy for the people.