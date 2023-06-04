KP to be made strong hold of PPP as leading political figures joining party: President PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :President of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that PPP would be appeared as the strongest party of KP and predicted that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon be announced himself as a Jayala.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the province would be made a stronghold of PPP as more important political and tribal figures from across the province are joining PPP under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that very soon more big surprises are coming in this connection. He said Imran Khan has sunk the country and the 4-year economy and the Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have proved to be the worst government in history.

About the general elections, he said, it would be held accordingly at its appropriate time by fulfilling all democratic norms. In the 55-year era, our leaders bravely faced the conditions and hardships and accepted all kinds of situations with determination and commitment.

PPP, he said, would pay full attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the mistakes of the past will not be repeated. PPP wants peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PPP wants to give prosperity to every house of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Benazir Income Support Program, he added.

They will end the feeling of deprivation of the people of the province, he said, adding, With the support of Almighty Allah and commitment and determination of the PPP leadership, the PPP would continue hard work day and night to make the party active and organized and would have to fulfill the responsibility that the party has assigned to him.

It has happened and today the PPP is being active and organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the process of joining the PPP will continue. Jai Bhutto's voices are echoing and slogans are being raised throughout the province because the PPP is the country's largest political party, serving the people without any political affiliation.

PPP has always ended hateful politics and the party wants peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will take all possible measures to end the feeling of deprivation in the province, Muhammad Ali Shah Bach said while quoting both Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari as saying.

He said the top leadership of PPP have always discussed that how to end the sense of deprivation and unemployment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that by coming to power, the sense of deprivation of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be removed and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be made the cradle of peace.

He said that in 2008, when the PPP government came to power, the government did not have money to pay salaries to the employees, the PPP gave the NFC award, the PPP gave provincial autonomy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa package to the provinces and millions of people were also given Benazir Income Support. Widows and the poor are receiving money, he said that the coming time belongs to the PPP and a plan will be made to end unemployment because the PPP has always served the poor, Mr. Bacha said.

PPP is the party of martyrs, he said, adding, "Pakistan People's Party is an ocean and the history of the party is full of sacrifices, so many friends who have joined the People's Party welcome them with open heart.