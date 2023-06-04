UrduPoint.com

KP To Be Made Strong Hold Of PPP As Leading Political Figures Joining Party: President PPP

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

KP to be made strong hold of PPP as leading political figures joining party: President PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :President of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that PPP would be appeared as the strongest party of KP and predicted that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon be announced himself as a Jayala.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the province would be made a stronghold of PPP as more important political and tribal figures from across the province are joining PPP under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that very soon more big surprises are coming in this connection. He said Imran Khan has sunk the country and the 4-year economy and the Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have proved to be the worst government in history.

About the general elections, he said, it would be held accordingly at its appropriate time by fulfilling all democratic norms. In the 55-year era, our leaders bravely faced the conditions and hardships and accepted all kinds of situations with determination and commitment.

PPP, he said, would pay full attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the mistakes of the past will not be repeated. PPP wants peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PPP wants to give prosperity to every house of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Benazir Income Support Program, he added.

They will end the feeling of deprivation of the people of the province, he said, adding, With the support of Almighty Allah and commitment and determination of the PPP leadership, the PPP would continue hard work day and night to make the party active and organized and would have to fulfill the responsibility that the party has assigned to him.

It has happened and today the PPP is being active and organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the process of joining the PPP will continue. Jai Bhutto's voices are echoing and slogans are being raised throughout the province because the PPP is the country's largest political party, serving the people without any political affiliation.

PPP has always ended hateful politics and the party wants peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will take all possible measures to end the feeling of deprivation in the province, Muhammad Ali Shah Bach said while quoting both Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari as saying.

He said the top leadership of PPP have always discussed that how to end the sense of deprivation and unemployment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that by coming to power, the sense of deprivation of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be removed and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be made the cradle of peace.

He said that in 2008, when the PPP government came to power, the government did not have money to pay salaries to the employees, the PPP gave the NFC award, the PPP gave provincial autonomy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa package to the provinces and millions of people were also given Benazir Income Support. Widows and the poor are receiving money, he said that the coming time belongs to the PPP and a plan will be made to end unemployment because the PPP has always served the poor, Mr. Bacha said.

PPP is the party of martyrs, he said, adding, "Pakistan People's Party is an ocean and the history of the party is full of sacrifices, so many friends who have joined the People's Party welcome them with open heart.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Poor Muhammad Ali Money Sunday All From Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.