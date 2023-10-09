Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 09:08 PM

KP Tourism Dept, FAO mark Intl Food Day

The Food and Agriculture Organizations (FAO) and KP Tourism Department here Monday observed a clean river Indus drive to mark World Food Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Food and Agriculture Organizations (FAO) and KP Tourism Department here Monday observed a clean river Indus drive to mark World Food Day.

FAO of the United Nations, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), organized a cleanliness drive to clean a section of the River Indus bank near Kund Park in Swabi district.

The initiative was held to celebrate World Food Day under this year's global theme, "Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave no one Behind," and aimed to underscore the critical importance of clean water for agriculture, food production, and the overall well-being of the targeted communities.

Minister of Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, who participated as the chief guest inaugurated the cleanliness drive.

Staff from different UN agencies, non-governmental organizations, and government officials from the relevant line departments, along with more than 300 male and female students and teachers from various universities participated in the event.

The participants diligently collected debris items, including wasted bottles, plastic shoppers, compost, and litter from the riverbank and safely disposed of them.

Interestingly this year's global WFD theme aligns amicably with the "Living Indus Initiative" a collaborative venture between the Government of Pakistan and UN agencies dedicated to enhancing and restoring the ecological health of the Indus River Basin, especially in the face of pressing climate challenges.

FAO Pakistan has recently launched the "Clean River Indus" campaign in Pakistan to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the Indus River with a focus on reducing water wastage and improving water quality, as these are pivotal factors for optimizing food production.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Information and Tourism Barrister Syed Feroze Jamal Shah Kakahel highlighted the importance of water, stating that the Indus River is the lifeline for our country's economy and the foundation for our food systems.

As we celebrate World Food Day, let us always remember that 'Water is life and water is food. Leave no one behind. We must join hands not only to safeguard this precious resource but also to ensure that no one is left either hungry or thirsty. By wisely managing water, we can nourish our communities and protect our planet for future generations, he added.

He also highlighted the tourism potential of KP and appreciated the efforts of KPCTA for promoting tourism and projecting a soft image of the province.

The provincial government is working on a multi-pronged strategy to invite investment in the tourism sector and facilitate tourists.

Head of FAO UN, Florence Rol, shed light on various climatic changes and said that the rapid melting of glaciers has endangered species living on planet Earth.

She said that climate change is a challenge that can be combated by our collective efforts. We must work in liaison to protect and preserve flora and fauna whose survival is dependent on our rivers.

She said these beauties of nature can be preserved for the coming generation through result-oriented planning and dedication.

Farrukh Toirov, FAO's Head of Office in KP, added that water is the heart of our agriculture and the key to food security. We must work together to ensure that responsible and efficient water management contributes to and nourishes every meal.

Through the Living Indus Initiative and our commitment to wisely utilize water for planting seeds of sustainable agriculture, nurturing resilience in the face of growing climate challenges, and thus ensuring access for everyone to balanced and nutritious food.

A series of events were also organized in various districts of KP at the village and community levels to raise awareness among the common masses about the vital role of water in our existence.

