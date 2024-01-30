KPCTA Arranges “Grand Peace Fair” To Promote Positive Image Of Province
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) PESHAWAR, Jan 30 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Department of International Relations Peshawar University and International Relations Students Association (IRSA) organized a two-day "Grand Peace Fair" on Tuesday to orient youth of the province about peace, harmony and project positive image of the province and merged areas.
Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), Amir Abdullah and Brigadier Tashfeen attended the event as Chief Guests. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem, President (IRSA) Ahmad Ali Khan and Incharge (IRSA) Dr. Khurshaid were also present on the occasion.
On the first day, a panel discussion on peace was arranged that was moderated by Dr. Saima Raza. The panel comprised Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) Amir Abdullah, Professor Dr. Hussain Shaheed, Senior Journalist Saleem Safi, Senior Journalist Mushtaq Yousufzai, Dr.
Amir Raza, and Senior Journalist Shams Mohammad. The participants discussed the situation in the merged districts and elsewhere in the country.
The panel discussion emphasized that the establishment of peace is vital for the growth of a healthy society and every member of society must endeavor to achieve the objective without considering petty interests and differences.
Participants emphasized the need for a true analysis of any situation and the making of the right decisions ignoring speculations and rumors.
They said that holding such events would help counter negative narratives, change the mindset of people and project a soft image of the province and newly merged districts.
On the occasion, stalls were being set up by KPCTA for students of merged districts including Hujra depicting the culture of tribal areas.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mangla Dam's water level rises as outflows increase to 15000 cusecs9 minutes ago
-
EU delegation held meeting with Sindh Home Minister to discuss election arrangements9 minutes ago
-
AC arrests 15 accused over pricehike10 minutes ago
-
Ex-chairman PTI, Qureshi announced ten year imprisonment sentence10 minutes ago
-
ECP to complete ballot paper printing till February 219 minutes ago
-
ANP candidate dies; Election activities suspended in PK-9119 minutes ago
-
PPP public welfare manifesto attracts opponent voters: Zardari19 minutes ago
-
Cold & dry weather predicted across northern Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Citizens to get civic facilities at Fatima Jinnah Park: ICT Spokesman29 minutes ago
-
DC orders fuel price inspection drive in capital30 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film actress Neelo Begum observed30 minutes ago
-
AJK PM returns home after performing Umrah30 minutes ago