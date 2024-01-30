KPCTA arranges “Grand Peace Fair” to promote positive image of province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) PESHAWAR, Jan 30 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Department of International Relations Peshawar University and International Relations Students Association (IRSA) organized a two-day "Grand Peace Fair" on Tuesday to orient youth of the province about peace, harmony and project positive image of the province and merged areas.

Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), Amir Abdullah and Brigadier Tashfeen attended the event as Chief Guests. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem, President (IRSA) Ahmad Ali Khan and Incharge (IRSA) Dr. Khurshaid were also present on the occasion.

On the first day, a panel discussion on peace was arranged that was moderated by Dr. Saima Raza. The panel comprised Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) Amir Abdullah, Professor Dr. Hussain Shaheed, Senior Journalist Saleem Safi, Senior Journalist Mushtaq Yousufzai, Dr.

Amir Raza, and Senior Journalist Shams Mohammad. The participants discussed the situation in the merged districts and elsewhere in the country.

The panel discussion emphasized that the establishment of peace is vital for the growth of a healthy society and every member of society must endeavor to achieve the objective without considering petty interests and differences.

Participants emphasized the need for a true analysis of any situation and the making of the right decisions ignoring speculations and rumors.

They said that holding such events would help counter negative narratives, change the mindset of people and project a soft image of the province and newly merged districts.

On the occasion, stalls were being set up by KPCTA for students of merged districts including Hujra depicting the culture of tribal areas.