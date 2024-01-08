KPIC directs varsities to disclose minority quota on websites

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission has asked all provincial universities to disclose the 2% admission quota for minorities on their official websites, as per Section 5 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2013

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission has asked all provincial universities to disclose the 2% admission quota for minorities on their official websites, as per Section 5 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2013.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the directive requires universities to detail the admission process under the minority quota, ensuring compliance with the RTI Act. This initiative is not just about adherence to legal provisions; it symbolizes a commitment to the empowerment and upliftment of minority communities in the province.

The Civil Society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lauded the Right to Information Commission for this critical notification, the PR added.

Proactive disclosure is essential for fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. Furthermore, the admission quota for minorities is a vital tool for empowering these communities, offering them equal educational opportunities and a pathway to societal uplift. In a parallel and equally significant move, the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has requested all relevant universities to share their compliance status regarding the 2 per cent admission quota for minorities within 15 days.

This underscores the commitment of both the KP Information Commission and the NCHR towards ensuring fair educational opportunities for all.

Qamar Naseem, a civil society activist and Program Manager at Blue Veins said: "Collaboration between National Human Rights Institutions and Civil Society Organizations is a cornerstone in the advancement of rights for minorities and other vulnerable groups. When these entities work in tandem, they create a powerful synergy that amplifies advocacy, strengthens policy implementation, and ensures that the voices of the marginalized are not just heard, but acted upon.

This partnership is essential in building a society where equality and justice are not just ideals, but tangible realities for all."

Mohammad Rizwan, Provincial Coordinator of the NCHR, reflected on the commitment of the Commission towards minority, said: “Our goal is not just compliance, but the realization of a society where minority rights are not an afterthought but a priority. This move is a step towards that goal."

Simran Nadeem, a christian community student while sharing her perspective on the impact of improved compliance with the minority education quota, said: “This initiative is particularly beneficial for minority girls, offering us the chance to pursue higher education and achieve our dreams. It’s a path to empowerment and societal inclusion.”