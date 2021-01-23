UrduPoint.com
KPSC To Conduct Qualifying Tests For Different Posts

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:47 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPSC) was going to conduct qualifying tests for Assistant Engineer, SDOs, Women Medical Officer, Deputy District Population Officer, Charge Nurses and other various advertised posts in Irrigation Department, Public Health Engineering Department from February 8 to 11 in different centers of Peshawar.

Details of examination centers and roll number slip would be uploaded on the website of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission soon.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has issued precautionary measures to the candidates against the coronavirus including wearing masks,using a sanitizer,bringing a water bottle with you and maintaining social distancing.

