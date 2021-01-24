KPT organizes a 3-day workshop of schools teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Staff College has organized a 3-days workshop on "student engagement, teaching styles, managing disruption and alternate delivery channels".

The workshop was conducted by renowned educationist Mujtaba Iqbal. While 43 KPT school teachers were participated in the workshop, said a press release.

The training were imparted to the participants regarding modern teaching techniques to raise the overall standards of KPT Schools system in Keamari and Manora.

On completion of three-day workshop, the Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich awarded certificates to the participants and appreciated the overall training standards and applauded teachers for their zeal and enthusiasm.