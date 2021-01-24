UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Organizes A 3-day Workshop Of Schools Teachers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

KPT organizes a 3-day workshop of schools teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Staff College has organized a 3-days workshop on "student engagement, teaching styles, managing disruption and alternate delivery channels".

The workshop was conducted by renowned educationist Mujtaba Iqbal. While 43 KPT school teachers were participated in the workshop, said a press release.

The training were imparted to the participants regarding modern teaching techniques to raise the overall standards of KPT Schools system in Keamari and Manora.

On completion of three-day workshop, the Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich awarded certificates to the participants and appreciated the overall training standards and applauded teachers for their zeal and enthusiasm.

Related Topics

Student Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

7 minutes ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

22 minutes ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

37 minutes ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

3 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.