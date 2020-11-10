KU, Swedish Lund University inks MoU to conduct joint study on air pollution

University of Karachi and Lund University of Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct a joint study on air pollution. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the research group leader Environment, Society and Health, LU, Dr Ebba Malmqvist inked the MoU documents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):University of Karachi and Lund University of Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct a joint study on air pollution. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the research group leader Environment, Society and Health, LU, Dr Ebba Malmqvist inked the MoU documents. The virtual signing ceremony was held at the VC Secretariat.

According to the MoU, KU and Occupational and Environmental Medicine of LU have aimed to be a part of a sustainable society by providing science-based risk assessments to environmental health problems. Researchers of both universities would work on the challenges in a society where air pollution, directly and indirectly, affects health.

As per the MoU, both parties have agreed to collaborate on the issue of air pollution and health effects in the various fields of human diseases like occupational musculoskeletal disease, environmentally-induced cancer, and reproductive disturbances, metals, and health, behavioral medicine (stress/psychosocial environment and work organization, aerosol science, and technology airborne particles).

Dr Ebba Malmqvist informed the participants that both universities have planned to explore baseline air pollution study to be conducted in various sites. Meanwhile, the KU VC Khalid Iraqi shared that the University has nine faculties with 56 teaching departments and 26 research institutions and centers with more than 1300 qualified faculty members.

He mentioned that during the last five years, the KU has awarded more than 1100 MPhil/PhD degrees in various disciplines and faculty members are pursuing research in various disciples and publishing extensively in journals of international repute. The KU also provides excellent opportunities to its postgraduate students and faculty members for scholarships and split programs as well.