UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KU, Swedish Lund University Inks MoU To Conduct Joint Study On Air Pollution

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:08 PM

KU, Swedish Lund University inks MoU to conduct joint study on air pollution

University of Karachi and Lund University of Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct a joint study on air pollution. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the research group leader Environment, Society and Health, LU, Dr Ebba Malmqvist inked the MoU documents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):University of Karachi and Lund University of Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct a joint study on air pollution. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the research group leader Environment, Society and Health, LU, Dr Ebba Malmqvist inked the MoU documents. The virtual signing ceremony was held at the VC Secretariat.

According to the MoU, KU and Occupational and Environmental Medicine of LU have aimed to be a part of a sustainable society by providing science-based risk assessments to environmental health problems. Researchers of both universities would work on the challenges in a society where air pollution, directly and indirectly, affects health.

As per the MoU, both parties have agreed to collaborate on the issue of air pollution and health effects in the various fields of human diseases like occupational musculoskeletal disease, environmentally-induced cancer, and reproductive disturbances, metals, and health, behavioral medicine (stress/psychosocial environment and work organization, aerosol science, and technology airborne particles).

Dr Ebba Malmqvist informed the participants that both universities have planned to explore baseline air pollution study to be conducted in various sites. Meanwhile, the KU VC Khalid Iraqi shared that the University has nine faculties with 56 teaching departments and 26 research institutions and centers with more than 1300 qualified faculty members.

He mentioned that during the last five years, the KU has awarded more than 1100 MPhil/PhD degrees in various disciplines and faculty members are pursuing research in various disciples and publishing extensively in journals of international repute. The KU also provides excellent opportunities to its postgraduate students and faculty members for scholarships and split programs as well.

Related Topics

Karachi Technology Split Sweden Cancer Karachi University

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police announces 49% decrease in rate of t ..

11 minutes ago

ADIO allocates AED 152 million incentives for ‘l ..

11 minutes ago

General elections in G-B to be held in transparent ..

7 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Says Wants to Quicken Adoption of ..

7 minutes ago

NAB organizes declamation, painting contests

16 minutes ago

PRCS holds awareness session on COVID-19 preventio ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.