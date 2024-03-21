Open Menu

KU To Hold Syndicate Elections On April 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The elections to the Syndicate of the University of Karachi from the constituency of the Senate will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the Chinese Teacher Memorial Auditorium (Arts and Social Science Auditorium) from 09:30 am to 3:00 pm.

This was disclosed by KU Registrar and the Returning Officer for the syndicate elections, Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, here Thursday.

He mentioned that two members of the Senate to be elected for the Syndicate and shared that the nomination papers could be submitted by 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in the Registrar's Office.

According to details, the candidates could withdraw their nomination papers by Tuesday, April 23, 2024, till 1:00 pm.

The final list of the candidates would be issued after 4:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

