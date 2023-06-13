Kundi inaugurates 'Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday inaugurated a 'Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit' here at Mufti Mahmood Hospital.

On this occasion, former MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba Mehsud, Director Mufti Mahmood Hospital Dr. Umar Shah Ustrana, Medical Director Dr. Muhammad Waseem, renowned social worker Shaker Khan Kundi, Director DHQ hospital Dr. Farrukh Jameel and others were also present.

Addressing a symposium held at Gomal Medical College regarding the opening ceremony of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit, the state minister said that it was his desire to ensure provision of all facilities to the hospitals of Dera Ismail Khan so that any patient should not be referred to go to Islamabad, Multan or any other big city from here.

He said the professional skills of doctors in Dera Ismail Khan were beyond any doubt, but the lack of facilities was a hindrance to their expertise.

He said this Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit was established by the doctors of Mufti Mahmood Hospital themselves.

The state minister, on behalf of the people of Dera Ismail Khan, thanked hidayat Ullah Khan Kundi for providing the supply of equipments worth Rs 8 million to this unit.

Faisal Kundi said the provision of all possible facilities from the Federal and provincial governments for the unity would be ensued.

He said Rs one billion were allocated for health sector under the auspices of Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) in the recent federal budget.

Similarly, he said, the treatment expenditures of hearing-impaired children upto five years of age would also be born by PBM across the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Prof. in Burn Unity Dr. Tausef ul Hasan informed that 214 burn patients came to them during the last four months.

He said with the facilities being provided to the burn unit today, it will become possible to treat a large number of burn patients here. However, he said, yet the unit would have need of more machinery.

Gomal Medical College Dean Dr. Naseem Saba Mehsud said the provision of equipment for the burn unit by the Kundi family was commendable but Dera Ismail Khan needs a proper burn unit from the government.

At the end of the ceremony, the shields and certificates were distributed among the guests and those who were working for the burn unit.