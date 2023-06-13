UrduPoint.com

Kundi Inaugurates 'Burn And Plastic Surgery Unit'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Kundi inaugurates 'Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit'

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday inaugurated a 'Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit' here at Mufti Mahmood Hospital.

On this occasion, former MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba Mehsud, Director Mufti Mahmood Hospital Dr. Umar Shah Ustrana, Medical Director Dr. Muhammad Waseem, renowned social worker Shaker Khan Kundi, Director DHQ hospital Dr. Farrukh Jameel and others were also present.

Addressing a symposium held at Gomal Medical College regarding the opening ceremony of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit, the state minister said that it was his desire to ensure provision of all facilities to the hospitals of Dera Ismail Khan so that any patient should not be referred to go to Islamabad, Multan or any other big city from here.

He said the professional skills of doctors in Dera Ismail Khan were beyond any doubt, but the lack of facilities was a hindrance to their expertise.

He said this Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit was established by the doctors of Mufti Mahmood Hospital themselves.

The state minister, on behalf of the people of Dera Ismail Khan, thanked hidayat Ullah Khan Kundi for providing the supply of equipments worth Rs 8 million to this unit.

Faisal Kundi said the provision of all possible facilities from the Federal and provincial governments for the unity would be ensued.

He said Rs one billion were allocated for health sector under the auspices of Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) in the recent federal budget.

Similarly, he said, the treatment expenditures of hearing-impaired children upto five years of age would also be born by PBM across the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Prof. in Burn Unity Dr. Tausef ul Hasan informed that 214 burn patients came to them during the last four months.

He said with the facilities being provided to the burn unit today, it will become possible to treat a large number of burn patients here. However, he said, yet the unit would have need of more machinery.

Gomal Medical College Dean Dr. Naseem Saba Mehsud said the provision of equipment for the burn unit by the Kundi family was commendable but Dera Ismail Khan needs a proper burn unit from the government.

At the end of the ceremony, the shields and certificates were distributed among the guests and those who were working for the burn unit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Budget Dera Ismail Khan Gomal Faisal Karim Kundi Family Mufti All From Government Unity Foods Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

13 minutes ago
 Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and sou ..

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday

27 minutes ago
 Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet se ..

Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet semi-annual Emiratisation target ..

28 minutes ago
 Strong vitality of ‘spirit of Three-North’ sec ..

Strong vitality of ‘spirit of Three-North’ secret behind China’s ‘Great ..

28 minutes ago
 e&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadersh ..

E&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadership’ programme in partnership ..

42 minutes ago

Etihad Airways partners with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.