Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organises session to pay tribute to famous poets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday organized a session to pay tribute to famous poets and writers like Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Soofi Tabassum.

Chairperson LAC Moneeza Hashmi on Friday said the Alhamra in cooperation with the GCU was succeeding in art field.

On this occasion, Executive Director LAC Ather Ali Khan said the Alhamra was organisingdifferent plays and musical night in collaboration with other institutions.