Lahore Arts Council Meeting Approves Budget For Year 2019-20

Thu 05th September 2019

The 63rd meeting of governing body of the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) was held in the committee room of Alhamra here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The 63rd meeting of governing body of the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) was held in the committee room of Alhamra here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman, the meeting, chaired by LAC Board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi, approved the Council's budget for the year 2019-20.

The members said that transparency, merit and realistic use of resources were being ensured. All board members welcomed the suggestions for development and improvement of the organization.

Moneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra would hold a mega programme of music in every three months.

She said that the LAC was also taking steps to make Alhamra Art Museum more sustainable and accessible place for everyone.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that for the first time in 20 years, Rs 10 million had been saved which was the best example of austerity.

He said that Alhamra is considered as one of the finest institutions of culture in the world due to its flawless performance.

Nayyar Ali Dada, Sohail Warraich, Prof Dr Shahida Manzoor, Waris Baig, Rukhsana David, Naveen Farid, Dr Aisha Arshad, Asif Sana, GM ptv Saifuddin and other board members were also present.

