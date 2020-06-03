Lahore Development Authority Retrieves 16-kanal State Land
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:59 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Private Housing Scheme 's squad on Wednesday demolished illegal structure in various private housing scheme and retrieved 16 kanals of land from illegal occupants
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Private Housing Scheme 's squad on Wednesday demolished illegal structure in various private housing scheme and retrieved 16 kanals of land from illegal occupants.
According to a spokesperson, the LDA squad demolished illegal constructions on greenbelts, public building sites, school sites and disposal sites in the Punjab University Society Phase II, Government Superior Services Society and New Lahore City and retrieved land from illegal occupants.
Moreover, the LDA also sealed the offices of Nespak Housing Society, Azmeer Town, PASCO Society, Muhafiz Town and New Lahore City over violation of the rules and regulation of the Authority.