Lahore High Court stays administration from further action at Khokhar Palace site

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday restrained district administration from any further action at the site of Khokhar Palace.

The court also stayed the reconstruction of the demolished structures, besides ordering the parties to approach the civil court.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by MPA Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar and others against the demolition of Khokhar Palace despite a stay order from the civil court.

A counsel for Khohar brothers argued before the court that the district administration had demolished some structures at the site of the Khokhar Palace despite a stay order of the civil court. He pleaded with the court to direct respondents for implementation of orders of the civil court, besides staying further demolishing on the site. He pleaded with the court for the constitution of a high power committee for inquiry of the matter.

However, a law officer submitted that the petitioners had illegally constructed the property on state land whereas the stay orders were not delivered to administration and authorities concerned.

He submitted that the administration took the action after fulfilling all legal requirements and the notices were also issued to the parties before the demolition process, which was started on January 24.

At this, the court observed that since the matter was pending with the civil court, therefore, the parties should approach the same for decision of the matter. The court stopped the district administration from any further actions, besides staying the reconstruction of the demolished part.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 13 shops and several temporary huts were demolished on January 24, by the district administration and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in a bid to recover 40 kanals of land.