Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices

Visitors protest against increase in prices of tickets for Lahore Zoo

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2025) The Lahore Zoo visitors were shocked over huge increase in the ticket price on Wednesday.

The prices of the entry tickets were dramatically increased.

The protestors staged protest over increase in the prices of the tickets for Lahore Zoo. A private company, who secured the contract for Lahore Zoo, started charging an entry fee of Rs300.

The move led to protests from the visitors who came from various parts of the country with many families leaving in frustration.

A private company was awarded the contract for Lahore Zoo for Rs500 million.

On the first day of the new year, the company staff took over the management of parking, entry tickets and other facilities.

Previously, the entry ticket for Lahore Zoo was Rs100.

However, the new staff began charging Rs200 separately for the Snake House in addition to the Rs300 entry ticket.

This led to heated exchanges between visitors and the administration.

The visitors complained that charging Rs300 for entry is unfair, and the ticket staff was forcing people to pay for both the entry ticket and the Snake House, even if they did not wish to use those facilities.

Following the protests by citizens, the company staff stopped bundling the Rs200 Snake House ticket with the entry fee.

The visitors suggested that those interested in visiting the Snake House should be allowed to purchase a separate ticket.

It may be mentioned here that in the coming days, several new facilities would be introduced at Lahore Zoo but tickets for these would need to be purchased separately.

The facilities include:

Hologram ticket: Rs300

Virtual Reality: Rs200

Mixed Reality: Rs100

Snake House: Rs200

Aquarium: Rs100

Walk-Through Aviary: Rs100