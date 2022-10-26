UrduPoint.com

Lakki Police, NET Arrest Two Narcotics Dealers, Seize Over Two Kg Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) arrested two drug smugglers and recovered over two kilograms of hashish from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to details, police personnel along with the NET team conducted the operation against narcotics dealers in various areas of Serai Naurang Tehsil in line with directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Ziauddin Ahmad and arrested a narcotics dealer-Fahimullah near Graveyard, Tarkha Bazi Khel area.

The police recovered 1005 grams of hashish from the possession of the arrested accused.

Separately, Dadiwala police and NET in a joint operation seized 1050 grams of hashish and arrested the narcotics dealer Shafiullah. The police registered cases and started further formalities.

