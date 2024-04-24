Larkana police issue monthly performance report

(@FahadShabbir)

Larkana police on Wednesday revealed the performance report for the month of April

In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that police had arrested 9 criminals in injured condition while fighting with criminals and anti-social elements during the current month.

He said that 33 cover and 53 undercover criminals were arrested during the month of April. Similarly, a case has been filed against 32 accused persons who possess illegal weapons and similar cases have also been filed against them.

Khoso said during the action against drug dealers, the police arrested 53 drug dealers and registered 49 cases of drug dealing and seized 460 grams of hashish, 1145 grams of ice, 750 grams of heroin, 46 bottles of alcohol, 21 kg of 225 grams of gutka and 19 from 38 drug dealers.

A kilo of cannabis was also seized.

He said that in various cases, 5 stolen motorcycles, 2 tractors have been recovered, 49 stolen and looted motorcycles, 3 rickshaws and a loader rickshaw have also been recovered.

The SSP said that 745,000 rupees, 12 tolas of gold jewelery and 25 mobile phones stolen and looted during operations against dociots and street criminals were also recovered and a targeted operation was conducted against the criminals in various areas of Kuchi and Pakka.

In addition to this, instructions have also been issued to listen to the problems of the citizens who bring their applications and solved their problems on the spot, he added.